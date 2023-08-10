Current Publishing
Zionsville Town Council discusses roundabout project, legal agreement

The Zionsville Town Council met Aug. 7 at Town Hall and discussed a range of old and new issues.

Zionsville Director of Public Works Lance A. Lantz began the meeting by providing an update on the reopening of the Oak Street and CR 800 E. route, where a roundabout will replace the existing traffic signal at the intersection.

The route has been closed since June 5 and was expected to be completed by Sept. 3. It is now scheduled to reopen Aug. 30, but the area will remain a construction zone through the end of October.

In other business, the council also discussed the Seaside Ice Agreement, a $45,000 settlement that was proposed by Seaside Ice, LLC/Ice-America, LLC to resolve a lawsuit with the Town of Zionsville. The proposed settlement includes Seaside Ice, the Zionsville Park Board, the Zionsville Town Council and the Town of Zionsville.

Town council attorney Heather Harris said there are several questions that the council has asked regarding obtaining additional information about what errors might have occurred leading up to the lawsuit and the proposed settlement for an alleged unpaid claim to Seaside Ice, LLC/Ice-America, LLC.

“We received a packet of information that we had been asking (about) for some time relating to how the claim was paid and the process errors that we might have made to pay the claim,” Harris said.

Harris said the deadline for the council to approve the agreement with Seaside Ice is Sept. 1. The matter will be discussed again at the Aug. 22 town council meeting.


