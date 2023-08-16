Carmel to install 5 Seward Johnson sculptures purchased in 2018

Current Publishing
The Carmel Public Art Advisory Committee met Aug. 15 to vote on placement of five J. Seward Johnson sculptures purchased by the city in 2018.

Most of the sculptures will join the others by Seward Johnson in the Arts & Design District. The city spent $354,000 on the five sculptures, which had a total list price of $509,000, according to the intake forms presented to the CPAAC.

The sculptures are:

  • Captured, which features a woman reading on a bench. The committee approved the city’s recommended placement of the $78,000 sculpture in a plaza on the northeast corner of Range Line Road and Main Street as part of the 1st on Main redevelopment project. Installation is expected in the fall.
  • Monet, Our Visiting Artist, a sculpture of painter Claude Monet at work. The committee approved the city’s recommended placement of the $75,000 sculpture on the north side of the Japanese Garden. The sculpture will be customized with scenery from the surrounding garden area to make it appear the Monet sculpture is painting a local landscape. Installation is expected in the coming weeks.
  • Shaping Up, which features a lady jogging. The $65,000 sculpture will be placed on the west side of the Monon Trail south of 1st St. SW, which was the city’s recommended location. It is expected to be installed in the coming weeks.
  • Strolling Professor, which features a man walking while looking at an open book. The CPAAC approved the city’s recommended location on the north side of the Main Street sidewalk southwest of Woody’s Library Restaurant. The $68,000 sculpture is expected to be installed in the coming weeks.
  • Wine, Food and Thou, featuring a woman holding a picnic basket. The $68,000 sculpture will be placed on the sidewalk on the south side of Main Street near the entrance to Savor restaurant. Installation is expected in the next few weeks.

Carmel is home to the world’s largest collection of Seward Johnson sculptures outside of the late New Jersey-based artist’s hometown. At the CPAAC meeting, Henry Mestetsky, director of the Carmel Redevelopment Commission, said the city has not purchased additional Seward Johnson sculptures beyond the five to soon be installed.

The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Carmel City Hall.


