Medical spa offering anti-aging treatments opens in Clay Terrace

A new medical spa is offering anti-aging treatments that can help clients look and feel their best.

4EverYoung Anti-aging Solutions opened July 24 at Clay Terrace, 14405 Clay Terrace Blvd. Suite 100. The store is part of a franchise that originated in Boca Raton, Fla. The business offers a combination of products and services that help improve physical, aesthetic and wellness needs.

Samantha Rausch and her husband, Nathan Rausch, own the Clay Terrace location, the only one in Indiana. Rausch said her experience as a nurse practitioner inspired her to open the business.

Rausch said she hopes to serve the community in ways that give customers efficient and affordable access to wellness options. The business offers services that can have a wait time of up to 12 months at other places.

“Specifically for hormone replacement,” Rausch said. “There’s pretty large wait times to get into the low testosterone clinic and endocrinologist for weight loss options.”

According to the 4EverYoung Anti-aging Solutions website, other services include acne treatment, Botox and Dermaplaning. It also offers services for wellness needs like hormone replacement therapy for men and women. An esthetician, fitness instructor and nutrition coach are available at the location, as well.

Rausch said she wants her business to be a place where residents can have all of their physical, aesthetic and wellness needs met.

“A lot of these things are offered at different places but we’re a one stop shop,” Rausch said.

Learn more about 4Ever Young Clay Terrace at 4everyoungantiaging.com/location/clay-terrace-indianapolis.