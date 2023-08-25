Plans approved for tavern building in heart of Carmel’s Proscenium development

Plans for a tavern at the heart of The Proscenium received approval Aug. 24 from a Carmel Plan Commission hearing officer.

The 4,500-square-foot, one-story building is expected to house an Italian steakhouse and wine/coffee bar, although specific tenants have not been identified.

At the hearing officer meeting, Tim Hill, director of design and development for Novo Development Group, said a tavern has always been planned for the Proscenium and that delaying its construction has allowed planners to refine the design and exact footprint of the building.

“This is like the little jewel at the center,” Hill said.

Construction on the building is expected to begin later this year. An opening date has not been announced.

Mike Hollibaugh, director of Carmel’s Department of Community Services, served as the hearing officer.

The Proscenium, on the northwest corner of Range Line Road and Carmel Drive, is an $85 million mixed-use development with office space, residential units and public green space.