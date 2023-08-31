Baritone to make Indy Opera debut

Everett Greene has performed with a variety of Indianapolis musical groups.

So, when asked to make his debut in an Indianapolis Opera event, the 89-year-old Indianapolis resident quickly accepted.

Greene will perform in the Opera in the Park at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at the MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park. The event is free but a $10 donation is suggested.

“I did a concert with a couple opera singers years ago and learned how to work with them,” said Greene, a baritone. “I like to do all kinds of music. I do jazz, gospel and blues.”

Greene will sing “Here’s to Life,” which he had heard numerous times before it took on a new meaning for him.

“I happened to really listen to the lyrics and it means so much,” he said. “At this stage of my life, I like to think I’ve had a lot of fun, been to a lot of places, but I’m not finished. ‘Here’s to Life’ became a special song for me.”

Greene has known opera soprano Angela Brown for several years. They will sing together on “Thank Heaven for You,”

“She is an excellent singer, and I can’t wait to do something with her,” Greene said. “I thought it would be a good duet song.”

Greene traveled with the Count Basie Band for several years and performed in some off-Broadway shows. He also has narrated some children’s books.

Alfred Savia will serve as the conductor.

“When I was with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra in the 1990s, he appeared in a number of concerts in town and I think he appeared with me in Columbus, Indiana,” Savia said. “I remember fondly working with him. He sang ‘God Bless America,’ which he will do again. He was one of my first soloists when we did those concerts. Angela also performed with me with the symphony a few years after that. So, this is really a homecoming for the three of us.”

There will be selections from Indy Opera’s 2023-24 season from “Carmen,” “Charlie Parker’s Yardbird” and “A Little Night Music.”

“Opera in the Park is a vital part of our mission of introducing opera to the public,” Savia said. “We have some opera members that come every year, but we have some people who come out of curiosity. We’re exposing them in a large part to some of what we’re offering during the season.”

For more, visit indyopera.org.