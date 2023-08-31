OneZone announces new Leadership Partner

Everwise Credit Union is the newest Leadership Partner with OneZone Chamber of Commerce, according to an announcement from the chamber.

Everwise Credit Union has branches in Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville and Westfield, in addition to other locations throughout Indiana and Michigan, according to the credit union’s website. It was founded in 1931 and has grown to more than 300,000 members.

According to the OneZone announcement, Everwise offers checking accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, auto loans, home equity loans and more.

“Everwise is pleased to increase our support of the OneZone Chamber to the Leadership Investor level,” stated Trina Tate, Everwise Credit Union vice president-District Retail. “This step will allow our credit union to take a more active role in helping to shape the local business landscape, foster economic growth in the area and forge meaningful connections with fellow community leaders. Together we can champion positive change and create a thriving environment where businesses and individuals can prosper.”

OneZone President and CEO Jack Russell stated that he is excited to welcome Everwise as a new Leadership Partner.

“Everwise is a strong community partner who believes in our mission of helping businesses and communities thrive,” he said.

Leadership Partner is the highest membership level with OneZone. According to the chamber’s website, the $10,000 annual membership fee for that level includes tickets to OneZone events and many marketing opportunities through the chamber.

OneZone Chamber of Commerce serves more than 1,300 businesses in the Carmel and Fishers area. To learn more about OneZone Chamber of Commerce, visit onezonechamber.com.