Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Opinion: Lists are on my list

Opinion: Lists are on my list

0
By on Ward Degler

Commentary by Ward Degler

When we reach a certain age, there emerges an overwhelming need to make lists. Suddenly, we have to write things down. Otherwise, we might forget them.

As a journalist, I have long made notes to myself — things to look up, research, telephone, consider or just write about. But the addiction to making lists, the conviction I won’t survive the day unless I write things down is more recent.

I keep a notepad on the table next to my chair in the living room. As thoughts come and go, I write lists, tear off the sheets and arrange them in a neat stack next to the notepad.

These slips of paper cover a world of topics.  My book editor’s phone number and mailing address are there, of course. I have to mail a check to her from time to time, and then I need to call to ask if I actually mailed the check.

I hear about a book that sounds interesting, I write down the title and author. Sometimes I order the book, much to the chagrin of my loving wife who looks at the growing stack of unread books next to my chair and rolls her eyes.

Someone mentions a must-see movie and I write that down too. There’s an even dozen of those on my list. We haven’t seen any of them yet. But, they are on the list.

I have several sheets of passwords. Some of them are for websites that I might visit some day although I don’t remember what any of them are.

One sheet has the serial number of my lawnmower. Another has the number of my cable router.  Yet another lists the model and serial number of our dishwasher. That one we may need because it has a faulty switch. Sometimes we have to start it several times before it will run through the wash cycle.

A half dozen sheets list medical appointments — most of them long past, and I’m not sure why I keep them. Maybe for the same reason I keep the reminder that Aug. 19 was National Talk Like a Pirate Day. Maybe next year I can shiver me timbers and put on an eye patch.

Jeanne and I haven’t taken a vacation for several years, but I have an extensive list of resorts we could go to when we’re ready.

Several sheets bear the names of publishing companies that might one day be overjoyed to make me a best-selling author. Another is a list of things I want to order online. That includes the fruitcake I ordered last winter and the Zone Perfect bars that will arrive sometime this week.

One list is ideas for my weekly column. One of them suggests writing about making lists.


More Headlines

Terry AnkerOpinion: Inconvenience of facing truth Column: Getting the next-to-last word Opinion: Putting the squeeze on juicing mysteries Opinion: A dog day afternoon Weird & Wonderful: Fishers author shines light on creatures from Hoosier folklore On the same page: PAC urges community to unite in support of renewing Carmel Clay Schools’ operating referendum
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact