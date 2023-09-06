Anderson running for District 5 seat on Lawrence Common Council

Pamela Anderson is running as a Republican for the District 5 seat on the Lawrence Common Council. The seat is held by Republican Tom Shevlot, who is not seeking reelection.

Anderson has lived in Lawrence for 12 years. She has worked in the financial industry since 2007 and currently works for PNC as the business banking sales manager.

Anderson is on the advisory board for Fort Benjamin Harrison YMCA, is a Bankable Finance Committee member, EDGE Mentor and member of board of directors for Community Fairbanks Recovery Center.

Q — What can you offer to the citizens of Lawrence as an elected official?

A — My strong education and financial background will allow me to fully support the citizens of Lawrence as an elected official.

Q — How will you ensure that all residents of Lawrence feel welcome, included and heard by their elected officials?

A — I believe city politics work best when it embraces the people’s voices in decision-making at every level.

Q — How do you envision future cooperation between the mayor and common council?

A — My priority is to ensure that the citizens of Lawrence are heard and supported in all processes and decisions. This will allow for future cooperation between the elected mayor and elected Common Council.

Q — What do you consider the most important issue facing the City of Lawrence in the next four years and how will you address it?

A — The most important issue facing the City of Lawrence is public safety. Our first responders deserve our focus on making sure all tools and resources are available for job safety and keeping our community protected.

The general election is Nov. 7.