Stevenson seeks at-large seat on Fishers City Council

Howard Stevenson is running as a Democrat for one of three at-large seats on the Fishers City Council.

Stevenson, 55, is an attorney and has lived in Fishers 23 years. He and his wife have been married 34 years and they have three adult sons.

Stevenson is president of the Fishers Plan Commission and vice president of the Fishers Board of Zoning Appeals. He previously served on the HSE Schools board and is an adjunct law professor.

Q — What can you offer to the citizens of Fishers as an elected official?

A — As an 18-year small-business owner and law professor, I will bring a focus on job creation, fiscal responsibility and a keen knowledge of zoning and land-use laws to help make Fishers an even better place to work, live and raise a family.

Q — What do you consider the most important issue facing the City of Fishers and how would you address it?

A — Fishers has approximately 7 percent undeveloped land, so we need a smart growth and development plan.

Q — How will you make sure all Fishers residents feel included and heard by their elected officials?

A — I want to hear from as many residents as possible. I will accomplish that by hosting town halls, attending HOA meetings, meeting one-on-one with residents, and having a regular newsletter.

Q — What can the city do to address housing availability in Fishers?

A — There are many people who work in Fishers who can’t afford to live here, and that includes some of our teachers, police officers, firemen and veterans. The city can encourage developers to offer a variety of housing options to meet the demand.

The general election is Nov. 7.