Work begins on Rahal Headquarters in Zionsville

On Aug. 23, Graham Rahal Brands celebrated the groundbreaking of its new headquarters in Zionsville at 10850 Creek Way.

The headquarters will house a specialty car dealership, Graham Rahal Performance, that provides customers with “rare and unique” vehicles; automotive services like painting and tinting; a RIVET Coffee shop; and a restaurant with an upscale bar and grill.

“There will be interior car storage spaces for lease as well as a members-exclusive social club,” stated Graham Rahal, owner and president of GR Brands. “There is a lot packed into our two buildings, but we are excited about all we can offer the community.”

Rahal said the GR Brands headquarters is relocating to Zionsville because of his affinity for the town. He moved to Zionsville 10 years ago.

“It is a small town with a lot to offer, and I believe that relocating to Zionsville is not only beneficial to our companies and clients but also to the town,” Rahal stated. “(Zionsville) is growing rapidly but will never lose the small-town atmosphere. It is a very tight-knit community, home to so many small businesses, which is important to us since our companies fall in that category.”

Rahal said the headquarters will create nearly 175 jobs, including in the retail and dining services.

Construction is expected to be finished by January 2025. It will be accessible to the public and have a members-only social club.

“We encourage the community to stop by and grab a coffee at RIVET and check our bikes and scooters at Ducati and Piaggio,” Rahal stated. “Grab lunch at our restaurant and bar, then visit our GRP showroom. We cannot wait to get our doors open, and (we) hope the community will help embrace us, too.”