Ziosnville Town Council reviews 2024 budget plan

The Zionsville Town Council met Sept. 5 at Town Hall to introduce the 2024 budget plan.

Newly appointed Deputy Mayor Andy Pickell presented the budget to the council. According to the presentation, the unappropriated balance as of Aug. 31 is $68,642,859.28.

“The budget leverages the town’s strong fund balances to support several key initiatives,” Pickell said.

According to the budget plan, 53 percent is dedicated to public safety, including 35.5 percent to the fire department and 17.3 percent to the police department, and 47.2 percent to other department operations.

“We are making a key investment in public safety,” Pickell said. “We are trying to hire four police officers, six firefighters and EMTs, three administration staff for (the Zionsville Fire Department) and several departments need additional staff.”

The appropriation shares by department are:

35.5 percent: Fire

19.7 percent: Public Works

17.3 percent: Police

9.1 percent: Parks

6.1 percent: Planning

3.5 percent: IT

8.7 percent: Other (non-departmental, finance, administration, HR, town council, communications, Mayor, direct assistance, courts)

“We aim to continue to invest in our employees by continuing the longevity pay plan,” Pickell said. “(This) is important and is an item that almost every one of our neighboring communities have at varying levels.”

The budget presentation also highlighted the town’s proposed 2024 major capital projects:

Update transportation/thoroughfare plan

Co-fund with INDOT a pedestrian facility on the bridge they intend to replace on Ford Road over I-865

Construction of the initial phase of the Oak Street pathway corridor

Acquire land for pathways on the north side of Whitestown Road and the east side of CR 875 E

Purchase balance of wayfinding signage within rights of way

Complete town-wide comprehensive plan

Design and construct Carpenter Nature Preserve Phase 1

All Elm Street Green/ Lions Park connector

Rehabilitate Turkeyfoot bridge

All Mulberry Fields Park concession stand and indoor practice field

Upgrade and replace equipment

Councilmember Josh Garrett said a common theme among councilmembers is sustainability and getting a better understanding of fund balances.

“What (struck) me as concerning from a sustainability standpoint is public safety deficits that seem to be in this budget,” Garrett said.

The town’s financial advisor, Tim Berry, said he does not believe the 2024 budget is sustainable in its current form.

“Last year, I did believe what you passed was a sustainable budget even though it was a deficit budget,” Berry said. “I believe if you were to get into (the same range as last year) again, assuring that you had one-time expenditures making up part of that deficit, you would be in (a) comfortable situation.”

The proposed budget adoption is scheduled for the Oct. 2 town council meeting.

A public hearing for the budget plan will be at 7 a.m. Sept 18 at Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St. Department heads will also attend.