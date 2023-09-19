Night & Day diversions – September 19, 2023

‘Grumpy Old Men’

“Grumpy Old Men” runs through Oct. 1 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

The Freeform Concert Series will feature the Stampede String Band with Electric Blue Yonder at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20. The show is free but there is a $25 food/beverage minimum. Michael Feinstein will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

The Center Celebration

The Center for the Performing Arts’ annual fundraising gala is set for 5 p.m. Sept 23 at Palladium at the Center in Carmel. Amy Grant is headlining performer. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

’Sweeney Todd’

Main Street Productions will present “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” Sept. 21 to Oct. 1 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

‘How the Other Half Loves’

The Belfry Theatre will present “How the Other Half Loves” Sept 22 through Oct. 1 at Arts for Lawrence.