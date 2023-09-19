The Righteous Brothers to perform at the Palladium

Current Publishing
Bucky Heard, left, and Bill Medley for The Righteous Brothers, who will perform Oct. 6 at the Palladium in Carmel. (Photo courtesy of The Righteous Brothers)

At 83, Bill Medley is continuing to make up for lost time.

“It was real tough when COVID hit and we had to take a couple of years off,” Medley said. “I’m really a one-trick pony. I’m a performer and that’s what I do. Now that we’re back on the road, it’s just wonderful. The traveling is getting a little tougher, but the audiences make up for all the pain.”

The Righteous Brothers, featuring Medley and Bucky Heard, will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

Medley and Bobby Hatfield founded the musical duo of The Righteous Brothers in 1962. When Hatfield died of a heart attack in 2003, Medley performed as a solo artist for several years before reforming The Righteous Brothers with Heard in 2016.

Medley met Heard in Branson, Mo., when Heard was playing in “Blue Brothers.”

“Then he went to another theater, and he did some Journey songs,” Medley said. “I didn’t know he could do that, and he just knocked me out. We got on the piano and sang a little and it was just kind of magical. It was like Bobby and I getting together, it was just, like, perfect. He’s a great guy, just as important as being an incredible singer. Bucky and I get along so well. When we get on stage, it kind of jumps out.”

Medley said he and Hatfield were raised on rhythm and blues.

“I consider myself a blues singer,” he said. “A few years ago, I recorded a blues album called ‘Your Heart to Mine.’ I do a song from that, ‘This Will Be the Last Time.’ It’s a lot of fun but not any more fun than doing “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling’ and ‘Unchained Melody.’”

Medley’s daughter, McKenna Medley, sings backing vocals and joins Medley for a duet on “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” a hit song Medley originally recorded with Jennifer Warnes for the movie “Dirty Dancing.”

“It’s a real blessing to be on the road with your family,” Medley said. “She just made me a grandpa and she’ll be bringing the baby out on the road.”


