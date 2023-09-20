Current Publishing
Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Westfield man

The Westfield Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ethan Taylor, a 22 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 220 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing an anime t-shirt, cargo shorts and blue shoes.

Ethan is missing from Westfield, Indiana which is 20 miles north of Downtown Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 11:00 am.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ethan Taylor, contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.


