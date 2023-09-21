IndyFuel a new OneZone Leadership Partner

IndyFuel is the newest Leadership Partner with OneZone Chamber of Commerce, according to an announcement from the chamber.

The Indy Fuel is a minor league ice hockey team in the East Coast Hockey League. The City of Fishers has partnered with the team to build a new event center that will be IndyFuel’s new home base.

“The Indy Fuel is incredibly excited to expand our work with the OneZone team by becoming a Leadership Investor,” Larry McQueary, president and CEO of Indy Fuel, stated “We are extremely excited about moving to Fishers and the new Fishers Event Center. So, as we integrate further into the Fishers community, we want to even greater align with the positivity that OneZone brings to the community. We are excited to help build an even stronger business environment alongside OneZone and look forward to the future.”

OneZone President/CEO Jack Russell said the chamber is happy to welcome the Indy Fuel as a new Leadership Investor.

“Their work and dedication go beyond the ice. They are truly community partners, and we are excited to welcome them to Fishers,” Russell stated. “We want to thank the entire Fuel team for investing in our mission to help businesses and communities thrive. We cannot wait to open the Event Center in the coming year. LET’S. GO. FUEL!”

Leadership Partner is the highest membership level with OneZone. According to the chamber’s website, the $10,000 annual membership fee for that level includes tickets to OneZone events and many marketing opportunities through the chamber.

OneZone Chamber of Commerce serves more than 1,300 businesses in the Carmel and Fishers area. To learn more about OneZone Chamber of Commerce, visit onezonechamber.com.