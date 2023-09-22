Current Publishing
Coble running for reelection to council

Cecilia Coble, a Republican, is seeking reelection to one of the three at-large seats on the Fishers City Council.

Coble has served on the Fishers City Council since 2015. She was the first Latina elected to the Fishers City Council. In 2020, she became the first woman to serve as president of the city council.

Coble said she takes pride in Fishers’ AAA credit rating by S&P, the highest possible rating for a municipality. The City of Fishers was one of the first cities in the state to achieve that designation in 2016 and has maintained it ever since.

Q — What can you offer to the citizens of Fishers as an elected official?

A — Through my results-oriented approach to leadership, Fishers has become one of the best and safest cities in Indiana and the United States. I am also proud of the disability initiatives I led that are now modeled in other cities.

Q — What do you consider the most important issue facing the City of Fishers in the next four years and how would you address it?

A — I will continue to focus on diversifying Fishers’ tax base to keep resident’s taxes low, ensuring police and fire have the resources they need and investing in quality-of-life opportunities.

Q — How will you make sure all Fishers residents feel included and heard by their elected officials?

A — As a special needs parent, I provide a voice to a group that has typically been unheard. I also meet with constituents on a daily basis and welcome all voices.

Q — What can the city do to address the housing availability in Fishers?

A — I have focused on providing diverse housing opportunities for residents at all stages in life, including people with disabilities. I will continue to look at what can be done locally to ensure attainable housing.


