DeReamer seeks reelection to NE District seat

Brad DeReamer, a Republican, is running for reelection to the Fishers City Council, representing the Northeast District. He said this would be his last term on the council.

He is married to Sharon DeReamer, and they have five children, 14 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He’s the former mayor of Greenfield. He describes his occupation as a “serial entrepreneur.”

Q — What can you offer to the citizens of Fishers as an elected official?

A — I can offer the unique perspective of finalizing the municipal budget, passing ordinances and representing the voice of Fishers citizens. As a serial entrepreneur, I understand the small guy trying to get his/her business started and the issues they face. I owned an engineering company that designed subdivisions. Working with developers and builders, I can answer any questions or concerns residents might have.

Q — What do you consider the most important issue facing Fishers in the next four years and how would you address it?

A — Although the mayor is doing a great job with the entrepreneurial vision for Fishers, I think we could work on infrastructure more for roads around our subdivisions. We need to make sure our roads can handle the traffic.

Q — How will you make sure all Fishers residents feel included and heard by their elected officials?

A — For the past eight years, I have put out a newsletter to the subdivisions in my district, keeping residents informed. It includes my personal email and phone for the residents to contact me and keep me informed on what they expect for Fishers.

Q — What can the city do to address housing availability in Fishers?

A — With the average home in Fishers costing over $400.000, I understand the need for affordable housing. We have about 5 percent of land left in Fishers to develop. Unfortunately, that causes the land price to be very high to develop affordable housing.

The general election is Nov. 7.