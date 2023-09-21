Letter: Don’t be confused by referendum wording 

Editor,

I recently saw the question that will be on the ballot this November for the Carmel Clay Schools operating referendum. I am concerned that voters will be confused by the wording.

The question begins stating that, if approved, this referendum will “continue to impose increased property taxes” and that this is a “renewal of the existing maximum referendum property tax of $0.19.”

However, later in the question is the statement that this referendum “if extended will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 28.3%.” This would be the case if there were no referendum in effect now.

Actually, as initially stated, this referendum is an extension of the present referendum at the same tax rate, the tax rate that has been in effect since 2017. I hope that voters take time to understand the question and are not confused by the wording. (I also hope they vote yes.)

Stephen Ring, Carmel