Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: River Road Park renamed Prather Park
Snapshot: River Road Park renamed Prather Park

Snapshot: River Road Park renamed Prather Park

0
By on Carmel Community

River Road Park has been renamed Prather Park in honor of Hamilton County Parks and Recreation’s past parks board president Andrew “Terry” Prather. A dedication ceremony and park sign unveiling took place Sept. 9, and was attended by Prather and his wife, Donna, their family, parks board and staff members and friends. During his 37-year tenure with Hamilton County Parks, most of them as the parks board president, Prather authorized a wide variety of large-scale park projects, including acquisition and development of Coxhall Gardens and Strawtown Koteewi Park. He also helped develop Prather Park, which serves Carmel Dads’ Club youth leagues. (Photo courtesy of Hamilton County)   


More Headlines

Q&A: Get to know the 5 at-large candidates running for Carmel City Council Opinion issued in Hamilton Southeastern Open Door complaint Wawa gas station planned for Westfield’s Ind. 32 and Springmill Road Intersection A new vision: Stehr refines plans to become Zionsville’s next mayor Breaking ground: Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township kicks off new administration building project Lawrence mayor, council working on 2024 budget
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact