Century Club announces charity recipient
From left, Paul Phelps, Mike Evans, Ross Emery, Anthony Head, Kirk Klabunde, Jeff Lang, Paul Hevesy, Adam Kallick, Greg Kuhn, Jason Carpenter, Benjamin Orr, Josh Stults and David Giffel are among the members of the Fishers Century Club. (Photo courtesy of Fishers Century Club)

By on Fishers Community

Members of the Fishers Century Club, an organization dedicated to making a positive impact on the Fishers community, voted Sept.12 to choose the Indiana Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation as its winning charity for the third quarter.

According to an announcement from the group, Kirk Klabunde, a Fishers Century Club member and local banking executive, presented the charity, highlighting the work the Indiana Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation does to serve a need within the local community.

Funds are still coming in from those who could not attend the Sept 12 meeting, but the total is expected to reach $3,000, according to the announcement.

“I want to thank all my peers at the Century Club for their overwhelming support in selecting The Indiana Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation as this quarter’s beneficiary,” Klabunde stated. “It’s truly an honor to be part of this dynamic group, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to make such a meaningful contribution to our community.”

Fishers Century Club members include a variety of area business leaders, community leaders and individuals. They commit to meeting four times per year and donate $100 per meeting. During the meetings, a charity is chosen as the recipient of that meeting’s donations. According to the announcement, since its founding in 2021, the organization is approaching nearly $30,000 in donations.

The Fishers Century Club’s next meeting is 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at The Club at Crosspoint/Knowledge Services. For more information about the Fishers Century Club and to view previous winning charities, visit fisherscenturyclub.com or email [email protected].


