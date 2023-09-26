Century Club announces charity recipient

Members of the Fishers Century Club, an organization dedicated to making a positive impact on the Fishers community, voted Sept.12 to choose the Indiana Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation as its winning charity for the third quarter.

According to an announcement from the group, Kirk Klabunde, a Fishers Century Club member and local banking executive, presented the charity, highlighting the work the Indiana Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation does to serve a need within the local community.

Funds are still coming in from those who could not attend the Sept 12 meeting, but the total is expected to reach $3,000, according to the announcement.

“I want to thank all my peers at the Century Club for their overwhelming support in selecting The Indiana Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation as this quarter’s beneficiary,” Klabunde stated. “It’s truly an honor to be part of this dynamic group, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to make such a meaningful contribution to our community.”

Fishers Century Club members include a variety of area business leaders, community leaders and individuals. They commit to meeting four times per year and donate $100 per meeting. During the meetings, a charity is chosen as the recipient of that meeting’s donations. According to the announcement, since its founding in 2021, the organization is approaching nearly $30,000 in donations.

The Fishers Century Club’s next meeting is 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at The Club at Crosspoint/Knowledge Services. For more information about the Fishers Century Club and to view previous winning charities, visit fisherscenturyclub.com or email [email protected].