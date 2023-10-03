Athlete of the week: Westfield QB makes strong strides in 1st year as starter

Westfield High School football coach Jake Gilbert has watched his senior quarterback take great strides in his first year as starter.

That makes Gilbert doubly proud since the player is his son Jackson.

“Jackson has had an amazing year and has really stepped into the role he was hoping for all these years,” Gilbert said. “I think his play has been great, but above all he has been clutch. The amount of comeback wins he has led and the amount of third-and-long conversions he’s produced have been pretty special. He’s done a fantastic job as a leader, getting us off to our best start ever.”

The Shamrocks won their first five games for the first time in Gilbert’s 13-year tenure before losing Sept. 22 to unbeaten Brownsburg.

“Playing as a backup behind Max Webster as a sophomore and then behind Cole Ballard as a junior was very helpful for my development,” Jackson said. “During those seasons I was able to practice at a high level on the varsity side while being able to play JV games against less-fierce competition, which allowed those games to be much more slow and calm. I have made the most improvements in my throwing timing and accuracy, (which are) probably my biggest strengths.”

In the first six games, Jackson completed 79 of 125 passes for 1,028 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Jackson, who wants to play at the collegiate level, said he began taking playing quarterback seriously in fifth grade.

“I fell in love with it and have worked hard to be where I am today,” Jackson said.

He also loves playing for his father.

“He is certainly a coach on the field and dad at home,” Jackson said. “He is exceptional at fulfilling both those roles in my life.”

Although Jackson said the 5-0 start was blessing, there is more work to be done.

“The end goal is to win the state championship,” Jackson said. “We won some exciting close games, but my dad and I are both hungry for more.”

The Shamrocks reached the Class 6A state championship in 2020 and 2021, losing to Center Grove each time.

Coach Gilbert said the family took a mission trip to El Salvador as part of Northview Church.

“I believe he came back the strongest version of himself I have ever known.” Gilbert said of his son.

Jackson said the mission trip made an impact on him.

“We distributed clean water filters and shared our faith with poor citizens of El Salvador,” he said. “I was able to develop relationships and my eyes were opened to a more expanded image of the world.”

Favorite movie: “The Dark Knight”

Favorite athlete: Tim Tebow

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite genre of music: Christian