Conner Prairie to start $33M Museum Experience Center renovation

Conner Prairie will kick off a $33 million renovation of its Museum Experience Center in early 2024, according to an announcement from the Fishers-based living history museum.

According to the announcement, when completed, the new Museum Experience Center will provide six experience areas through expanded exhibit space and the ability to host traveling exhibits. The building also will offer more programming opportunities, an immersive play space, a new entry onto the grounds and additional display space for pieces from the museum’s collection of more than 27,000 artifacts.

“The newly imagined Museum Experience Center will not only enrich lives through its incredible immersive experiences, but will also serve as a beacon of opportunity, fostering community and bridging the past to the present,” Conner Prairie President and CEO Norman Burns stated.

The project is funded through the museum’s Prairie Pathways Campaign, which raised more than $40 million since 2018, according to the announcement. Those funds also went toward other projects such as the museum’s newest exhibit, Promised Land as Proving Ground, and the Trails at Conner Prairie, both set to open in spring of 2024.

The Museum Experience Center will be closed starting Nov. 27 to prepare for construction, although it will continue to be used for special events, ticketing and membership sales, and as an entrance for A Merry Prairie Holiday through the end of the year. The entire building will close Feb. 5 and is expected to reopen to the public in 2025.

For more, visit connerprairie.org.