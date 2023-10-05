Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel businessman Lopez enters race for Indiana House District 39
Carmel businessman Lopez enters race for Indiana House District 39
Danny Lopez

Carmel businessman Lopez enters race for Indiana House District 39

0
By on Carmel Community, Westfield Community

Carmel businessman Danny Lopez has entered the 2024 race for Indiana House District 39, which includes parts of Carmel and Westfield.

The seat is being vacated by Rep. Jerry Torr, a Republican from Carmel who announced Oct. 3 he will not seek reelection. Torr has served in the legislature since 1996 and will remain in office through the end of his term in 2024.

Lopez, a Republican, plans to focus his campaign on attracting high-paying jobs, strengthening services for veterans, supporting law enforcement, school safety and ensuring teachers and parents can partner in education.

“I am running for state representative to solve problems and work on practical solutions to the biggest challenges our families face, and I’m going to do it with the civility and optimism that reflects the kind of community we are,” Lopez stated. “As I listen to my neighbors and others in our community, I know that people want their elected representatives to focus on the very issues they talk about at their kitchen tables, and that’s what I intend to do in the Statehouse.”

Lopez is a senior executive with Pacers Sports & Entertainment. He grew up in Miami, where his grandparents relocated the family after fleeing Cuba in 1960. He and his wife, Sofia, moved to Indiana in 2008. They have two children, Daniel and Alexandra.

Learn more at LopezforIndiana.com.


More Headlines

Ghosts & Goblins run returns Oct. 21 to benefit Carmel Education Foundation Run/walk fundraiser benefits homeless, pregnant women QA: Meet the 3 at-large candidates running for Westfield City Council QA: Meet the candidates running for the District 4 seat on the Westfield City Council Victor McCarty fills vacant seat on Westfield City Council State Rep. Torr to retire at end of term after 28 years in office
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact