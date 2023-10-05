Heirbrandt recevies County Commissioner of the Year honor

At the Association of Indiana Counties’ annual conference Sept. 25-28, Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt was presented the organization’s County Commissioner of the Year award.

In 2022, Heirbrandt won County Commissioner of the Year award from presented by the Indiana Association of County Commissioners.

“Commissioner Heirbrandt’s accomplishments truly stand out among the rest. This award reflects his outstanding contributions and his tireless commitment to his county,” stated David Bottorff, executive director of the Association of Indiana Counties.

The association was established in 1957, according to the organization. It focuses on bettering county government through representation in the Indiana General Assembly; research and giving out information; publications and seminars; education; connecting county, state and federal agencies; and “technical and managerial assistance.”