Meet the candidates running for the District 1 seat on the Zionsville Town Council

Republican Bob Harris and Democrat Tim McElderry are running for the District 1 seat on the Zionsville Town Council in the Nov. 7 municipal election.

The candidates answered the following questions from Current:

What are your top three campaign issues?

Harris: My top three campaign issues are preserving Zionsville’s charm, responsible growth and public safety.

McElderry: My entire business career has been in leadership roles where I had to find common ground, build consensus and secure commitment from others who may not have initially agreed with me. Municipal politics do not have to be divisive. People move to rural Zionsville for a reason, and we need to respect that when considering development projects. I will advocate for responsible growth that fits the aesthetic that makes rural Zionsville special. Lastly, our tax base, specifically the ratio of commercial, agricultural, and residential tax dollars in Zionsville, is out of balance. With nearly 75 percent of Zionsville’s taxes coming from homeowners, the only way to grow our tax base is by increasing the assessed values of homes/properties or building more houses.

What are Zionsville’s greatest strengths? Where do you see areas of improvement?

Harris: Zionsville’s strengths have always been our schools, the quaint Main Street business district and safety. We need more amenities for families in Zionsville, including more restaurants, grocery choices and better parks and trails that connect.

McElderry: Without question, Zionsville’s greatest strength is its people. After knocking on over 1,000 doors so far, I have been overwhelmed with the friendliness, generosity and curiosity of the homeowners in District 1. Zionsville benefits from a mix of urban and rural districts. Main Street and the Village are defining attractions for Zionsville, as are the beautiful neighborhoods that draw homeowners from all over the world to live here. Sometimes lost in the discussion about Zionsville’s strengths is the rural setting that is incredibly important for the environment, wildlife and so many Zionsville residents that prefer to live in the country. Finally, our parks, retailers, restaurants and welcoming atmosphere are special compared to many of the municipalities north of Indianapolis.

How would you describe Zionsville’s financial health? Why would you describe it that way?

Harris: The town council deserves a lot of credit for how they have handled the town’s finances with the information they have. Having spoken with business owners on Main Street, I feel Zionsville is doing well in that regard. A great example is Francis and Parke. They started here five years ago and have now moved into a larger space because of the success they enjoyed. I would describe Zionsville’s financial health as good, as reflected in the calls I’ve received regularly from businesses wanting to locate here. We need to do everything we can to help them find properties already zoned for their use.

McElderry: Zionsville is very healthy financially. Our reserves are near 60 percent, well above what the Department of Local Government Finance recommends. Sure, we would benefit from a greater commercial presence to bring better balance to our tax base, and we could be more accurate with our budgeting process by identifying and prioritizing the needs of the town before setting our budget for the next 18 months, but we are in a strong position. I look forward to representing Zionsville as an attractive place for businesses, retailers and restaurateurs, so the homeowner doesn’t have to carry so much of our tax bill.

What should be the city’s role in supporting its senior citizens and their needs?

Harris: First responders are very important to Zionsville. As we grow older, our first responders, including EMS services, become even more critical. We have to be sure we properly fund our first responders to ensure they have the tools to be highly efficient.

McElderry: The health of a town can often be assessed by its ability to support residents across generations. Our retirement community benefits from outstanding assisted living communities like Hoosier Village. Moving forward, I like the Wild Aire PUD, which has acres of space set aside for a senior living community, Adults Living with Disabilities and civic use, which could one day become a community center. By setting aside housing and services that serve the young and old, Zionsville can best support multi-generational residents and make our senior citizens feel welcome and loved.

How do you determine if a proposed development or redevelopment project in Zionsville is something you would support?

Harris: I would get the truth and facts about the development, check how it matches up with the comprehensive plan, meet with the people it affects most, find out their concerns and weigh the benefits it brings to the town.

McElderry: I believe an elected official is first and foremost responsible for representing the people that elected them. My support for a development project will lean heavily on the opinions of the people of our town, specifically District 1. I understand that development is necessary for a town to thrive, but anything we do must look and feel like it belongs in Zionsville. In District 1, that means it needs to fit the rural aesthetic that makes our rural community special. We have one chance to get it right with any development project because we are stuck with the footprint of whatever we approve forever.

What do you most want voters to know about you?

Harris: I’ve lived in Zionsville all my life. No one cares more about Zionsville and has done more to bring wonderful businesses to town than I have, including Bub’s, Rosie’s, Sub 16, Francis and Parke, Verde, Aspasia and many more. If you Google search best places to live in Indiana for families, you will see Zionsville near the top of all those lists. The reason we are not ranked No. 1 is due to our lack of amenities. As a member of the town council, I will work tirelessly to bring more great businesses to Zionsville and work together with the mayor’s office to improve parks and trails.

McElderry: I am not a politician. I have no desire to become the next Mayor, state senator or governor. I am a businessman who has had great success leading others and negotiating deals in the healthcare industry. Seven years ago, I shifted my leadership role to teaching and training other leaders how to best influence others to inspire and engage. If I cannot find common ground, build consensus and work well with others who may not think exactly like I do, then shame on me because that is what I teach others daily at work. I also have no conflicts of interest in Zionsville. I only own my home and the property that it sits on. I will vote for what is right for our town and its residents with no personal interest other than helping the town I love.

What is the best way for voters to contact you?

Bob Harris: www.harrisforzionsville.com

Tim McElderry: timforzionsville1.com