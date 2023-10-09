Meet the candidates running for the District 2 seat on the Zionsville Town Council

Two candidates are running for the District 2 seat on the Zionsville Town Council in the Nov. 7 municipal election.

Democrat Jason Ramer has been a Zionsville resident for 5 1/2 years. He owns Stradia Group, a remodeling company, and serves in the Indiana National Guard.

Republican incumbent Jason Plunkett has worked in Zionsville for 21 years and been a resident for 13. He is the Zionsville Town Council president and works as an associate financial representative/director of insurance.

The candidates answered the following questions from Current:

What are your top three campaign issues?

Ramer: My first is representation. First off, it’s not 1985 anymore. The Zionsville of 2023 is in no way accurately represented by a monopoly of Republican councilors and what is soon to be a Republican mayor. We need some diversity of thought on the Town Council. Second is dignity and decorum. I have been appalled by some of the Facebook rhetoric and behavior seen over the past four years. Lastly is responsible growth. I think there is a happy medium that can be reached in which those benefiting the most from the town’s growth are contributing their fair share to building the foundation of infrastructure and services that growth requires.

Plunkett: My top three campaign issues are public/school safety, responsible growth and continued transparency.

What are Zionsville’s greatest strengths? Where do you see areas of improvement?

Ramer: The predominant appeal of our town that I hear repeatedly is the small-town atmosphere and great schools. We need to look at every decision our council makes through the lens of maintaining those factors, to ensure that Zionsville continues to thrive and be one of the most desirable and respected small towns in the Midwest. Along with that, one specific area that we need to be concerned with is traffic and infrastructure. I think we have a great town here, but we need to have a Council that represents and works for our citizens to ensure it stays that way.

Plunkett: The residents are Zionsville’s greatest strength, and asset. We have an engaged and educated population. The more we can continue to include public input, the better we will be. Our best area for improvement is in our Commercial tax base. We need to continue to find the appropriate projects to help offset the tax burden of our residents.

How would you describe Zionsville’s financial health? Why would you describe it that way?

Ramer: Reading through the 2024 budget workshop presentation, I think we are in a good position overall. I would like to see Zionsville do more to promote business growth in town. A more robust business climate will help ensure that our citizens are not so heavily burdened with supporting the town’s budget, while ensuring the world-class services we’ve all come to expect.

Plunkett: Most of our fund balances are strong. This Council, and previous Councils have worked hard to make sure that we have fund balances to provide the needs of the departments on an annual basis. We have a strong residential tax base, and other revenue streams that help to fund our operational budget.

What should be the city’s role in supporting its senior citizen residents and their needs?

Ramer: The town should be supporting our senior citizens by ensuring available healthcare, housing affordability and transportation services. We should also look at social engagement programs to help our older residents maintain their interactivity in the town’s society, as well as the opportunity for the younger generations to learn from the wisdom of our senior citizens.

Plunkett: The Boone County Senior Services has an office in Town Hall. I believe this has been an asset for our community, and I look forward to supporting their efforts for the residents of Zionsville.

How do you determine if a proposed development or redevelopment project in Zionsville is something you would support?

Ramer: This is one of the most critical issues facing Zionsville today. My two main criteria for support of a new development would be that the developer is footing their portion of the bill for the increased burden on the town’s infrastructure and services. To start with, I would take a very dubious look at requests for future TIF districts. Secondly, that the foundation of infrastructure and services is taken care of prior to approval of the development itself. It is short-sighted to approve developments bringing in thousands of new residents without planning for the additional traffic, school-aged children, emergency services and other necessities first.

Plunkett: It is important for me to understand current zoning, and the impact a project would have on our schools, roads and residents. It is also important to make sure that a project fits the vision for our town and can be serviced by the required departments.

What do you most want voters to know about you?

Ramer: I was born and raised in Indiana. I left to join the military and spent almost 20 years traveling around the world before I decided it was time to come home. I had the privilege of meeting a tremendous mix of people and experiencing all sorts of cultures. I believe my varied experiences and the leadership skills learned from a lifetime of military service will allow me to be an asset to the people of Zionsville.

Plunkett: I grew up in Boone County, and I have seen what poor development can do to a community. I have also seen what appropriate development can offer. My family and I love this community, and I am proud of the work that we are doing on the Council.

What is the best way for voters to contact you?

Jason Ramer: ramerforzionsville.com

Jason Plunkett: electplunkett.com