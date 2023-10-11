Noblesville council reviews plans for Finch Creek, other developments 

The Noblesville City Council discussed several proposed developments at its Oct. 10 meeting, including Finch Creek and Westbrook.

FINCH CREEK

The council introduced two ordinances, one to rezone and another to annex 58 acres west of Olio Road and south of E. 166th Street for the Finch Creek development, which includes multi-family apartments, condos, townhomes, flats, commercial/retail space, age restricted single-family units and traditional single-family and specialty dwelling units. The annexation must occur before construction can begin. The project is being developed by PulteGroup and TWG Development.

Construction is expected to span seven to 10 years, according to Joyceann Yelton, City of Noblesville development services manager. She said the proposal came to the council with a unanimous favorable recommendation from the plan commission.

After reading the proposal, City Councilor Brian Ayers said the two companies asked for waivers from parking regulations in city code in the proposal documents. He said the council has run into problems with other apartment projects that don’t have enough parking spaces.

Yelton said she can’t determine how much parking is needed for the development until it is known how many dwelling units it will include.

WESTBROOK

The council reviewed amendments to the Cranbrook development, which was approved in 2016. The amendment outlines plans for east Moontown Road and Castamere Drive. The new development will be known as Westbrook.

Westbrook is proposed to include approximately 50 three-story, front-facing townhomes built by Lennar. The units will have rear-entry garages accessed via alleys.

City Councilor Darren Peterson questioned whether plans for Westbrook include enough parking. Jon Dobosiewicz, a planning professional representing Platinum Properties Management Company, said each unit will have four parking spaces, two in the garage and two in the driveway. Dobosiewicz said there is a plan to include additional parking spots elsewhere in the development.

“I think this is a really strong townhome project and really elevates the game,” said Alex Smith, council president.

Dobosiewicz said developers will hold a meeting with nearby residents in November and that the proposal will go to the plan commission for review in November before coming back to the council in December.

HOLLAND MEADOWS

The presentation for Holland Meadows was postponed to the next regularly scheduled meeting, Oct. 24.

According to the agenda, Olthof Homes is requesting approvals for the Holland Meadows planned development approximately 20 acres west of Hazel Dell Road and south of and adjacent to the Midland Trace Trail. The $75.4 million development will consist of 201 three-story townhomes.

The townhomes will have two- to three-bedroom units, with some possibly having four bedroom units. It will include a greenspace community area, dog park and a trailhead on the south side of the Midland Trace Trail. All the townhomes will have two-car garages and additional on-street parking will be available.

WHAT ELSE HAPPENED AT THE MEETING?

There was a rezoning request for 5263 E. 156th St. to be changed from Suburban Residential to Low-Density Single-Family Residential following a 7-3 favorable recommendation from the Noblesville Plan Commission.

Plan commissioners who voted against the project had concerns about the number of driveways. The topic was continued to the next meeting, set for Oct. 24 at City Hall, 16 S. 10th St.