New principal chosen for Noble Crossing Elementary

Renee Cook will be the new principal of Noble Crossing Elementary, pending board approval, the district announced Oct. 3. Pat Haney, current Noble Crossing Elementary principal, will leave his position to go work on the East Central Educational Services Center in Connersville, Ind.

Haney served Noblesville Schools for more than 25 years.

“Pat Haney has made a lasting impact on me and our whole school community and we are all so incredibly grateful for his service to Noble Crossing,” Cook stated. “I am truly humbled to take on this new opportunity and excited to continue the great work that our team has accomplished together to best serve our students, staff and families.”

Cook, who has served as assistant principal at Noble Crossing since 2017, lives in Noblesville and has three children at Noble Crossing. She has a master’s degree in educational administration and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

“I could not be more excited for our school community to have Mrs. Cook take over as principal,” Haney said. “She is an incredibly talented and dedicated educator from whom I have learned so much over the last seven years. The love and dedication that she pours into our students and staff is second-to-none, and she is going to be an amazing principal. Knowing that Renee will be taking over as principal gives me great peace and excitement for the future of our school.”

Haney said as Noble Crossing principal he loved developing relationships with students and seeing “the ‘genius’ that they have living inside of them that they will use to impact others.” He said he also enjoyed watching educators move into leadership roles.

His favorite part of being principal was welcoming students into school each morning.

“There is nothing like the energy and enthusiasm that elementary students bring to school each day,” he said. “I love welcoming them, seeing their smiles and hearing updates from their evenings or weekends.”

Although Haney is excited for his new role at the East Central Educational Services Center, he said he will miss the students and educators at Noble Crossing. Haney said Cook is more than ready to take over as principal.

“I know that she will continue to focus on leading through strong relationships and rich collaboration,” Haney said. “Great things are ahead for Noble Crossing and Noblesville Schools.”

Noble Crossing will soon start considering candidates for the assistant principal role. An open house will be scheduled to celebrate Haney.