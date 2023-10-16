RoundTable Wellness addresses physical, mental challenges 

A local treatment facility aims to help people recover from eating disorders and the mental health struggles that may come with them.

RoundTable Wellness in Carmel provides outpatient services and resources to those who suffer from eating disorders that include anorexia, bulimia and binge-eating. Because eating disorders can develop as a result of underlying mental health struggles, the facility’s caregivers help clients overcome these challenges so they can recover mentally and physically.

Renee Tilt, founder and clinical director of RoundTable Wellness, established the first facility in Lafayette in 2016. She opened the Carmel location in December 2022 at 90 Executive Dr.

A registered dietitian nurse, Tilt said both facilities provide treatment to clients as young as 12 years old. Services include outpatient individual therapy with a registered dietitian, outpatient individual therapy with a licensed health clinician and weekly one-hour group therapy sessions.

All services are connected, Tilt said. Clinicians help with mental health challenges, while dietitians work with clients to figure out what role food plays in the development of those challenges.

“When they come to us, we’re not just treating the eating disorder,” Tilt said. “We’re treating all the things underneath the eating disorder.”

The Carmel location works with Selah House, an eating disorder treatment center in Anderson that provides care for clients who need inpatient treatment.

RoundTable Wellness will offer a virtual series Oct. 18 about raising intuitive eaters. The series aims to educate parents about healthy eating habits that can help prevent children from developing eating disorders when they’re older.

Learn more at roundtablewellness.com.