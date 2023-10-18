Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Halloween Fest
Snapshot: Halloween Fest

Snapshot: Halloween Fest

0
By on Lawrence/Geist Community

The City of Lawrence and Benjamin Harrison YMCA hosted a community Halloween Fest at Civic Plaza on the Fort Ben campus on Oct. 13 — Friday the 13th. The annual event included booths, vendors, games, activities, costumes and Halloween candy. For Halloween itself, Oct. 31, official recommended trick-or-treat hours in the City of Lawrence will be 6 to 8 p.m.  (Photo courtesy of Benjamin Harrison YMCA)


More Headlines

Snapshot: Indy Half-Marathon Lawrence Township School Foundation announces ‘Impact Grants’ Column: Spooky word origins  Lawrence plans roundabout at Post Road and Otis Avenue Lawrence board OKs added costs for wells, water mains Carmel in brief — October 17, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact