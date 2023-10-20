Finkam outraises Nelson in latest campaign finance reporting period 

Carmel mayoral Republican candidate Sue Finkam outraised Democratic candidate Miles Nelson during the latest campaign finance reporting period, which ran from April 8 to Oct. 13.

The reports, released Oct. 20, show that Finkam raised more than $675,000 during the reporting period while Nelson raised more than $330,000. The totals include cash and in-kind contributions and loans.

Finkam has more than $280,000 cash on hand, while Nelson has more than $116,000 cash on hand.

