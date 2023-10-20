Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Finkam outraises Nelson in latest campaign finance reporting period 

Finkam outraises Nelson in latest campaign finance reporting period 

0
By on Carmel Community

Carmel mayoral Republican candidate Sue Finkam outraised Democratic candidate Miles Nelson during the latest campaign finance reporting period, which ran from April 8 to Oct. 13.

The reports, released Oct. 20, show that Finkam raised more than $675,000 during the reporting period while Nelson raised more than $330,000. The totals include cash and in-kind contributions and loans.

Finkam has more than $280,000 cash on hand, while Nelson has more than $116,000 cash on hand.

This story will be updated.

 


More Headlines

Lawrence council president cuts off public comment Your ViewsLetter: Public safety should be next mayor’s top priority Night & Day diversions – October 17, 2023 Engling announces candidacy for District 5 congressional seat Zionsville Fire Department member earns Outstanding Hoosier Award Farmer’s daughters: Sisters’ annual reunion coincides with music festival 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact