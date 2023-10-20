Current Publishing
Police seek information about Fishers sex assault

Indiana State Police and the Fishers Police Department announced Oct. 20 that officers are investigating a sexual assault of a minor that occurred Sept. 25 on a trail in the area of 113th Street and Florida Road in Fishers.

Police say the assault was recently reported to the Indiana State Police, who then initiated a criminal investigation to identify a suspect.

The Indiana State Police and FPD are asking anyone with any information, doorbell-cam video, etc., to contact Indiana State Police as soon as possible at 317-899-8577.

According to police, this is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available for release at this time.

 


