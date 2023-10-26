Letter: Draper a model of caring, gratitude, integrity

Editor,

In March 2021, we made the move from Greenwich, Conn., to Carmel to be closer to our children and grandchildren. After years in paid and volunteer nonprofit leadership, we were eager to be full-time grandparents and enjoy our new hometown. We have enjoyed getting to know our new neighbors, the community and all that it offers and having the good fortune of meeting Sara Draper.

Last spring, our door was one of over 14,000 doors that Sara Draper and her team have knocked on during this campaign. She has been tireless in her efforts to reach out and engage with countless community groups, faith communities and civic gatherings as well.

As an at-large candidate for Carmel City Council, she has canvassed all of Carmel, meeting folks where they are, asking questions, listening to their concerns and pledging to be a voice for all Carmel.

From that first meeting, we were impressed with Sara’s honesty, graciousness and commitment. Most importantly Sara is a model of caring, gratitude and integrity.

Today, we were shocked and dismayed at the smear ad placed by the Hamilton County Republican Party in Current. We sincerely hope that the good neighbors of Carmel who may have not had the opportunity to meet Sara yet will take the time to visit draperforallcarmel.com or her Facebook page: Sara Draper For All Carmel, get to know her vision and cast your vote for Sara Draper for at-large city council.

Jody Breakell and Wendy Blumenthal, Carmel