Letter: Draper emulates, exemplifies leadership

Editor,

In October 2015, a bullet shot from a neighboring home in the arts district of Carmel ripped through our kitchen wall, nearly missing my children. Since then, it’s been even more critical to my family and me that our representatives emulate and exemplify leadership.

As a former elected official (clerk of the Allen County circuit and superior courts), one of the many reasons I am so impressed with Sara Draper, the only woman running for an at-large seat in Carmel this year, is that she is willing to do the hard work it takes to represent her constituents well. After following her campaign, I discovered that in addition to the exhaustive schedule a candidate for public office must keep, she also graduated from the Carmel Citizen Police Academy. This means she worked for three months to understand better the needs of our community and those who serve and protect us.

Sara received the “Gun Sense Distinction” from Moms Demand Action while being the first Democrat in Carmel’s history to have gotten the official endorsement from the Carmel Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 185. Her balance as a candidate and her desire to keep our city safe will benefit everyone.

When elected, I am confident she will do everything she can to prioritize public safety. Sara’s support for local law enforcement and citizen engagement will significantly benefit the work of the Carmel City Council. This is why I am voting for Sara Draper for Carmel City Council at-large on Nov. 7.

Connie Campbell, Carmel


