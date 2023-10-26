Letter: Hate speech toward candidates should not be tolerated

Editor,

The recent Current in Carmel article on some of the hate speech directed at mayoral candidates is not indicative of the majority of Carmel voters. There can be no tolerance for any hate speech directed at any candidates or voters.

Leaders like Donald Trump open the gates of division whenever he uses hate speech directed at women, cultural groups, veterans, our free press and anyone who opposes him. Our children need us to set a good example on how to handle different viewpoints. Our use of social media should reflect respect and not rudeness. We don’t want to invite extremist ideologies into our community. We don’t want our educators threatened by groups who are more about taking control than working together. We all need to call out hate whenever it surfaces.

Elections matter. Voting has begun and continues through Nov. 7. Carmel’s election is exciting as we have competition from more than one political party. The community is engaged in learning where candidates see Carmel today and what they see for our great city’s future. We have seen tremendous growth particularly in the area of buildings, statues and even roundabouts. How do we reflect our diversity as a community? Are we able to balance the quaintness of our town and keep our community one that is safe and welcoming for all its residents? What do we want our elected officials to do for our future? Greater transparency from our elected officials coupled with fiscal responsibility and ongoing input from our residents in all government decisions strengthens our community’s decision-making and planning processes.

I am a Democrat who values the good work of any elected leader who puts people before power, collaboration over mandated plans, unity over division and possibilities over fear.

Shelley Carey, Carmel