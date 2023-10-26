Letter: Taylor will work tirelessly for betterment of Carmel

Editor,

I write this letter in support of Rich Taylor for Carmel City Council.

When I first met Rich in 2005, I witnessed an enthusiastic, hardworking individual who volunteered his time toward putting together a successful CarmelFest for the community. As a result of his efforts, he raised over $300,000 as the fundraising chairman. I was incredibly impressed with his work ethic and dedication to CarmelFest and the city.

A few years later, Rich was appointed by the Clay Township trustees to serve on the Carmel Clay Board of Parks and Recreation. As CCPR director, I had the opportunity to work with Rich in a very different capacity. As with everything, Rich jumped in headfirst. He learned about parks and recreation, took on committee duties, attended public input meetings and advocated for the department to address the needs of the community. Rich’s extensive finance expertise was indispensable while working on the department’s financial and budget matters and long-term planning.

As a member of the park board, Rich has served in several leadership roles over the last 14 years. He was elected secretary, treasurer, vice president and ultimately became the president in 2018. He has been a guiding force for the department and an advocate for the citizens of Carmel, as well as parks and recreation.

Today I work with Rich as a fellow park board member and know that the hard work, vision and leadership he has demonstrated throughout the years will be of tremendous benefit for the community as a city council member. I strongly urge all residents to vote for Rich in the upcoming election. I am confident that he will work tirelessly for the betterment of our community.

Mark Westermeier, Carmel