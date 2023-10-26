Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Taylor will work tirelessly for betterment of Carmel

Letter: Taylor will work tirelessly for betterment of Carmel

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

I write this letter in support of Rich Taylor for Carmel City Council.

When I first met Rich in 2005, I witnessed an enthusiastic, hardworking individual who volunteered his time toward putting together a successful CarmelFest for the community. As a result of his efforts, he raised over $300,000 as the fundraising chairman. I was incredibly impressed with his work ethic and dedication to CarmelFest and the city.

A few years later, Rich was appointed by the Clay Township trustees to serve on the Carmel Clay Board of Parks and Recreation. As CCPR director, I had the opportunity to work with Rich in a very different capacity. As with everything, Rich jumped in headfirst. He learned about parks and recreation, took on committee duties, attended public input meetings and advocated for the department to address the needs of the community. Rich’s extensive finance expertise was indispensable while working on the department’s financial and budget matters and long-term planning.

As a member of the park board, Rich has served in several leadership roles over the last 14 years. He was elected secretary, treasurer, vice president and ultimately became the president in 2018. He has been a guiding force for the department and an advocate for the citizens of Carmel, as well as parks and recreation.

Today I work with Rich as a fellow park board member and know that the hard work, vision and leadership he has demonstrated throughout the years will be of tremendous benefit for the community as a city council member. I strongly urge all residents to vote for Rich in the upcoming election. I am confident that he will work tirelessly for the betterment of our community.

Mark Westermeier, Carmel


More Headlines

Your ViewsLetter: Hate speech toward candidates should not be tolerated Your ViewsLetter: Time for Carmel Clay Schools to tighten belt? Your ViewsLetter: Can CCS be trusted to use referendum funds responsibly? Zionsville Town Council reviews ARPA funding, approves crosswalk Your ViewsLetter: Finkam will guide city toward prosperity, inclusivity  Free November events celebrate Clay Township history as part of Hamilton County bicentennial celebration
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact