Athlete of the week: Zionsville Community High School junior receiver Hilton drawing heavy college attention

When asked who his favorite athlete is, Zionsville Community High School junior receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. didn’t hesitate.

“I’ve got to say my dad,” Hilton said.

Makes sense or there might be an awkward moment at the dinner table. His father is former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, whose given name is Eugene. Nicknamed “The Ghost,” he played 10 seasons with the Colts and one season with Dallas in 2022 and was selected to four Pro Bowls.

Hilton, who has 20 scholarship offers so far, said his top six schools now are Missouri, Kentucky, Wisconsin, University of Mississippi, University of Miami and his father’s alma mater, Florida International University.

“It’s nice knowing that hard work pays off and it’s started to finally take notice,” he said.

He said his father’s main advice about recruiting is to enjoy the process and take it day by day.

Hilton caught 40 passes for 598 yards last season as a sophomore. Prior to the Class 6A sectional opener Oct. 27, Hilton had 40 catches for 757 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hilton, 16, said his biggest improvement this season is definitely yards after the catch.

“Last year, I could have had much bigger plays than what I had,” Hilton said. “My yards-after-catch average has improved greatly, and that’s shown through the stats. I’ve had people help me work on that. Once you get the ball, it’s your time to shine.”

Hilton said supportive teammates have been important.

“Everyone cheers everyone on and lifts everyone up,” he said.

At 6-foot-1 and just 16 years old, Hilton said his hope is to grow at least 2 or 3 more inches.

“I was kind of slow early on,” he said. “But as I started to get taller and build strength, I started to get really fast and become really powerful.”

Hilton had the choice of going to high school in Florida or Indiana.

“I played in Indiana and Florida growing up,” he said. “Here, it was like a brotherhood, and I truly loved my classmates and teammates.”

Eagles coach Scott Turnquist said Hilton has developed in a lot of ways since starting varsity late in his freshman season.

“He’s done a great job working at his craft and getting better in terms of his skill set,” Turnquist said. “Over the last year, he’s done a good job developing his voice as a leader, especially in that receiver group.”

Being around the game his entire life has helped as well.

“When you’re around it a lot, you understand much more stuff than someone, let’s just say, that wasn’t around the game as long,” Hilton said. “It’s just knowing what is going on, and a good feel for the game puts you above everyone else.”

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite musicians: YoungBoy and Drake

Favorite TV show: “Paradise PD”