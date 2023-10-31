Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Classic kitchen in Fishers
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Classic kitchen in Fishers

By on Blueprint For Improvement

The homeowners wanted to elevate their dark and dated kitchen’s aesthetic appeal, improve functionality and increase entertainment space.

Before
  • White perimeter cabinets brighten the space and provide classic appeal, while a modern gray wood tone accents the expanded island and bar area.
  • The matte white brick backsplash provides the perfect texture contrast to the sleek quartz countertops.
  • A device charging drawer, knife block drawer, and warming drawer improve functionality.
  • The custom cabinets extend to the ceiling, increasing its perceived height and providing additional storage and display space.
  • Timeless finishes, like polished nickel cabinet hardware and a custom range hood, elevate the kitchen’s aesthetic.


