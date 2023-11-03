Nominations open for Fishers Inclusion and Accessibility awards

The Fishers Advisory Committee on Disability is accepting nominations for its 2024 Inclusion and Accessibility Awards, with submissions due by Dec. 8.

“Every year, the Fishers community showcases its dedication to building an inclusive environment where every individual can thrive. These awards not only celebrate those who work tirelessly toward inclusion and accessibility, but also serve as inspiration for others,” committee co-chair Cecilia Coble stated. “Whether it’s an individual breaking barriers or a business fostering opportunities, every nomination tells a story of resilience, determination, and unity. We invite our community members and employers to tell these stories to highlight the spirit of Fishers.”

2024 award categories include:

Life Without Limits Award, recognizing an individual with physical and/or intellectual disabilities who has demonstrated outstanding contributions to the community of Fishers by promoting inclusion, independence and eliminating barriers. Contributions of community life include art, culture, athletics, workplace, education, leadership and service.

Cornerstone Employer Award, which is given to an individual, business or organization in the Fishers community who has demonstrated an exemplary commitment to providing inclusion, career training, employment and/or advancement opportunities to persons with disabilities.

2024 Accessibility Award, which recognizes an individual, business or organization in the Fishers community that has made exceptional contributions to advocate and/or eliminate barriers in aspects of community life to ensure persons with disabilities can access and participate in programs, activities and events.

The awards will be presented at the 2024 March Disability Awareness Month kickoff event at 8:30 a.m. March 1 at Launch Fishers Huston Theater, 12175 Visionary Way. The annual March Disability Awareness Month celebration will feature a series of special events and initiatives throughout the city to be announced early next year.

To learn more about the awards and submit a nomination, visit fishers.in.us/DisabilityAwareness.