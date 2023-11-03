Current Publishing
Westfield Washington School bus collides with truck, no injuries reported

Westfield Washington School bus No. 44 collided with a truck towing a backhoe at around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of 193rd Street and Mule Barn Road.

The Westfield Fire Department responded and determined that none of the 21 Westfield Intermediate School and Westfield Middle School students on the bus were injured, nor were the two drivers. However, some students and the bus driver were taken for additional medical assessment out of caution, according to the WFD.

Another school bus transported students to school from the collision site, and families of the students have been notified.


