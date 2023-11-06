Carmel High School to present Harry Potter-themed show

Carmel High School senior Will Swigart loves the premise of “Puffs.”

“As someone who has been in love with Harry Potter for a very long time, it’s really exciting that I get to do this as my senior show,” Swigart said.

Swigart plays Oliver Rivers in CHS Theatre’s production of “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” Nov. 9-11 in the Studio Theatre.

“I think the favorite thing is the physicality I get to do with my character,” Swigart said. “I’ve been adding little mannerisms to distinguish myself from the other actors in the show. Everyone in the cast is a lot of fun to be around. The production is really funny.”

Swigart has been part of CHS Theatre all four years and participated in two of the musicals.

“This is probably the biggest role I’ve had at the high school, and it’s been a lot of fun to try something new and challenge myself,” Swigart said.

Senior Gavin Stewart plays Wayne Hopkins.

“I love the creativity it allows me to do,” Stewart said. “I can really be myself on stage while honing it as the character,” Stewart said.

This is Stewart’s first production for CHS Theatre but he was in the high school musical.

“It’s in the world of Harry Potter and takes place when it’s going on,” Stewart said. “It’s a different story that shows the characters from the movie you didn’t get to see. It’s an interactive show. It’s something that everyone is going to enjoy.”

Senior Deedee Nwafo appreciates that her character Megan Jones is well-rounded.

“You’ll see her in a very dark and misty mood in the beginning,” Nwafo said. “She grows a lot and starts to learn more about herself. I think it’s challenging for me to act.”

Nwafo said she enjoys acting with Swigart and Stewart.

“They’re both really funny,” Nwafo said. “They’re fun to play off of and use their natural characteristics to build their characters. I’m looking forward to a ton of laughs (from the audience). We interact a lot with the audience. We are hoping they’re really receptive and they get a lot of our jokes.”

Tickets are $10. For more, visit carmeldrama.org.