Shots fired in Pacers Athletic Center parking lot in Westfield

At approximately 6:29 p.m. Nov. 5, the Westfield Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside the Pacers Athletic Center at 200 E. 186th St.

Officers arrived and secured the scene, taping off some vehicles in the parking lot. According to WPD Lt. Billy Adams, as of 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6, an active investigation is still underway. No injuries have been reported.

More details will be released when they are made available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact WPD at 317-773-1300.