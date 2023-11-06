Lawrence police investigate hit-and-run fatality

Lawrence Police Department officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident Nov. 5 involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to an announcement from LPD Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff, officers and EMS responded to a report of the accident at 11:15 p.m. Woodruff stated that the pedestrian was crossing the street at the 4400 block of North Franklin Road and had been struck by a southbound vehicle.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle, possibly a white SUV, struck the pedestrian as she was crossing Franklin Road at Records Street. The driver of the vehicle continued south on Franklin Road.

The pedestrian, identified as a 30-year-old Black female, was transported to Eskenazi hospital by EMS in critical condition. She later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Crash investigators ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stoppers of central Indiana, 317-262-TIPS (8477).