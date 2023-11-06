Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Lawrence police investigate hit-and-run fatality

Lawrence police investigate hit-and-run fatality

0
By on Lawrence/Geist Community

Lawrence Police Department officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident Nov. 5 involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to an announcement from LPD Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff, officers and EMS responded to a report of the accident at 11:15 p.m. Woodruff stated that the pedestrian was crossing the street at the 4400 block of North Franklin Road and had been struck by a southbound vehicle.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle, possibly a white SUV, struck the pedestrian as she was crossing Franklin Road at Records Street. The driver of the vehicle continued south on Franklin Road.

The pedestrian, identified as a 30-year-old Black female, was transported to Eskenazi hospital by EMS in critical condition. She later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Crash investigators ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stoppers of central Indiana, 317-262-TIPS (8477).

 


More Headlines

Noblesville resident dead in single vehicle crash Thanksgiving tradition returns to Zionsville Hole-in-one: Fort Ben VFW to open new disc golf course Carmel in brief — November 7, 2023 Lawrence Central teacher receives FORUM Foundation award Driver dead in crash at U.S. 31 and 226th St.
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact