Lawrence council president survives vote to remove from office

The Lawrence City Council voted 5-3 Nov. 6 to reject a motion to remove Council President Tyrrell Giles from his position as president.

The motion was brought to a vote by councilmember Tom Shevlot, a Republican representing District 5; and seconded by Rick Wells, a Democrat serving District 2. They were joined in voting in favor of the motion by Lauren Russel, a Republican representing District 6.

Shevlot made the motion in response to Giles’ comments to a Lawrence resident during the Oct. 18 meeting. The resident, Judy Logston, spoke during public comment and expressed concern about Giles not living in Lawrence for more than a year.

Giles, a Democrat representing District 1, has said that he is renovating his home and he intends to return. In the meantime, he is living at his wife’s home in Speedway.

Giles interrupted Logston during her comments, asking, “Did you sleep with me last night?”

He then asked how she knew where he resided, and Logston responded that his residency was a known issue. There was additional back-and-forth before Giles cut off public comment and adjourned the meeting.

During discussion of the motion, Giles said he won’t apologize for what he said, but argued that his statements were not meant as sexual innuendo.

“If this council would like to remove me because I speak my mind — I stand up for myself. That is the same leadership quality to why they put me in this position,” he said. “And so, I am fine with that. I am not going to apologize because she was a plant. We all know it. We know it was a political ploy.”

Shevlot, who was not present for the Oct. 18 meeting, said he watched the video a couple of times.

“I have to say that the comments that were made by council president to a constituent (were) sexist and misogynistic (and have) no place in this body,” Shevlot said. “Every citizen that comes before us and speaks should be able to speak freely, without being accosted, without being called names.”

Wells said he was dumbfounded by Giles’ comments to the citizen.

“I’ve been in this council chamber for over 20 years coming to council; I’ve never heard such a conversation,” he said. “Such comments — derogatory and rudely made. We’re here to represent the people of this city. We’re not here to chastise them.”

Councilmember Lisa Chavis (Democrat, at large) said the council has only three meetings left before choosing a new president, arguing that it’s not appropriate to make a change at this time.

Voting against Giles’ removal as president were Giles, Chavis and councilmembers Deb Whitfield (Democrat, at large), Shawn Denney (Democrat, at large), and Sherron Freeman (Democrat, District 3).