2023 Carmel General Election results

This page will be updated as results become available. Updated at 6:57 p.m. 

Number of Precincts reporting 7/208
✔️ PARTY VOTES
MAYOR OF CARMEL
Sue Finkam R 6,610
Miles Nelson D 6,303
Write in 110
TOTAL VOTES 13,023
CARMEL CITY CLERK
Jacob W. Quinn R 8,363
TOTAL VOTES 8,363
CARMEL CITY COURT JUDGE
Brian G. Poindexter R 8,326
TOTAL VOTES 8,326
CARMEL CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE vote for three
Matthew J. Snyder R 6,131
Rich Taylor R 6,097
Jeff Worrell R 7,163
Sara Draper D 6,363
Jake Madore D 5,908
TOTAL VOTES 31,662
CARMEL CITY COUNCIL NORTH CENTRAL DISTRICT
Teresa Ayers R 848
Courtney Culver D 855
TOTAL VOTES 1,703
CARMEL CITY COUNCIL NORTHEAST DISTRICT
Shannon Minnaar R 1,645
TOTAL VOTES 1,645
CARMEL CITY COUNCIL NORTHWEST DISTRICT
Ryan Locke R 925
Melanie Brown D 973
TOTAL VOTES 1,898
CARMEL CITY COUNCIL SOUTH CENTRAL DISTRICT (DEMOCRAT)
Anthony (Tony) Green R 1,039
Jessica Irvine D 1,025
TOTAL VOTES 2,064
CARMEL CITY COUNCIL SOUTHEAST DISTRICT (REPUBLICAN)
Adam Aasen R 1,201
Jeremy Eltz D 998
TOTAL VOTES 2,199
CARMEL CITY COUNCIL WEST DISTRICT
Loren Matthes R 1,130
Anita Joshi D 1,620
TOTAL VOTES 2,750
PUBLIC QUESTION
Shall Carmel Clay Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of retaining and attracting teachers, educational staff, and other support staff and fund educationally related programs at the current maximum referendum tax rate of $0.19 per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in 2017 and if extended will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 28.3% and if extended will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 28.3%
YES 8697
NO 3994
TOTAL VOTES 12,691


