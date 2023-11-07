2023 Carmel General Election results

Shall Carmel Clay Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of retaining and attracting teachers, educational staff, and other support staff and fund educationally related programs at the current maximum referendum tax rate of $0.19 per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in 2017 and if extended will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 28.3% and if extended will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 28.3%