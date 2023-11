2023 Zionsville General Election results

This page will be updated as results become available. Updated at 6:50 p.m. Early voting results

Number of Precincts reporting 0/42 PARTY VOTES MAYOR OF ZIONSVILLE John Stehr R 3204 TOTAL VOTES 3204 ZIONSVILLE TOWN JUDGE Samantha Spencer R 2526 Judith (Judi) Coffey D 1530 TOTAL VOTES 4056 ZIONSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL AT-LARGE (vote 2) Evan M. Norris R 2003 Joseph (Joe) Stein R 2198 Amanda Rubeck D 1466 Richard (Rick) Graef D 1861 TOTAL VOTES 4201 ZIONSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 Bob Harris R 349 Tim McEldery D 392 TOTAL VOTES 741 ZIONSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 Jason Plunkett R 456 Jason Ramer D 278 TOTAL VOTES 734 ZIONSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 Craig J. Melton R 440 Monisha Mitchell D 302 TOTAL VOTES 742 ZIONSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 Sarah Esterline Sampson R 479 Tim Casady D 500 TOTAL VOTES 979 ZIONSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 Brad Burk R 567 Tiffany Stoner D 434 TOTAL VOTES 1001