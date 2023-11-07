Nelson concedes Carmel mayoral race to Finkam

Republican Sue Finkam is poised to become the next mayor of Carmel.

Miles Nelson, her Democratic challenger, announced that he was conceding the race during an election night event party Nov. 7 at the Turner Jeffrey buildling.

“Because of you, we have moved the needle in this community,” Nelson told his supporters. “We showed this community that a choice is good. This community is going to continue to be a phenomenal place to live.”

Results are still being tabulated, but with 118 of 208 precincts reporting Finkam had 53.6 percent of the vote. Voting results can be found here.

In 2019, Nelson became the first Democrat to be elected to the Carmel City Council.