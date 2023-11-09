Sportswear shop, aromatherapy spa, sushi restaurant coming to Carmel City Center

A sportswear shop, therapeutic spa and sushi restaurant are joining the lineup at Carmel City Center.

Baseline Social, a luxury tennis, pickleball, golf and social sportswear boutique, recently opened in a permanent space at 727 Hanover Place, suite 149. It previously operated as a pop-up shop in Oliver’s Twist, another Carmel City Center retailer.

The boutique will offer apparel, accessories and home and gift items from Addison Bay, Lacoste, A. Putnam, Vieux Jeu, Kule, Clare V, Fenix Sportier, Cynthia Rowley Sport and more. Menswear apparel brands include Lacoste and Rhone. Accessories include pickleball paddles and bags, racket bags, visors, hats, pouches and towels.

Baseline Social is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The AromaRoom, a therapeutic aromatherapy steam and halotherapy spa is set to open in January 2024 at 762 S. Range Line Rd., Suite 64. Guests can work with an aromatherapist to help determine what oil, or combination of oils, best address their needs from a large selection of essential oils. It will offer private steam rooms and salt rooms.

The AromaRoom will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hanami Sushi is set to open in early 2024 at 703 Veterans Way, Suite 130. Menu items will include pork and chicken rice bowls, specialty sushi rolls, ramen and Japanese desserts along with a selection of beer, wine, sake cocktails and spritz cocktails.

Hanami Sushi will be open for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Learn more at CarmelCityCenter.com.