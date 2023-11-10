Hamilton East Public Library director/CEO Waterman steps down

Edra Waterman has resigned from her position as the director/CEO of Hamilton East Public Library. HEPL Board of Trustees President Tiffanie Ditlevson made the announcement Nov. 10.

Waterman’s last day will be Dec. 22.

When responding to Current, Waterman did not answer why she was resigning.

“It has been my privilege to serve the people of Fishers and Noblesville for the last 12 years to have worked with such an exceptional staff and outstanding community partners,” Waterman stated. “I am proud of them and of everything we have accomplished together. I deeply appreciate the support the community has shown me and the library over the years. I know HEPL will continue to provide the highest quality library service to all.”

Waterman has served as HEPL’s CEO and director for 12 years, DItlevson stated. She was recognized as a leader in innovation among public libraries regionally.

“We wish her the best in all her future endeavors,” Ditlevson stated.

The HEPL Board of Trustees will begin the search for a new chief executive officer immediately. They do not anticipate any changes or disruptions to the delivery of services for patrons, Ditlevson stated.