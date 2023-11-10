Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: City of Carmel honors veterans, contest winners

Snapshot: City of Carmel honors veterans, contest winners

0
By on Carmel Community

The City of Carmel held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 9 in the Tarkington Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts. Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Bauerle gave the keynote address, and Veterans Day poster and essay contest winners were recognized.

Veterans Day poster contest winners are:

  • Kindergarten: Lillian Cain, Towne Meadow Elementary
  • First grade: Emily Gilmore, Woodbrook Elementary
  • Second grade: Evelyn Cripe, Woodbrook Elementary
  • Third grade: Ethan Davis, Towne Meadow Elementary
  • Fourth grade: Advit Parihar, Towne Meadow Elementary
  • Fifth grade: Luna Qu, Towne Meadow Elementary

Essay contest winners are:

  • Sixth grade: Maya Donnely, Creekside Middle School
  • Seventh grade: Karis Lin, Clay Middle School
  • Eighth grade: Sophie Frey, Carmel Middle School


More Headlines

Creekside presents ‘Newsies Jr.’ Westfield’s Dog Tag Dash helps pets, vets Navy service shapes Carmel city councilor’s vision as local leader, doctor 2023 Carmel General Election results Carmel High School students’ Infinity Squared initiative aims to spread love of math  In gratitude: Vietnam veteran honored through national Purple Heart Patriot Project event
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact